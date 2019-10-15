Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 161,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.35 and a quick ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simeon George bought 177,777 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,499,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPTX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

