Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRXD opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trxade Group has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.
About Trxade Group
