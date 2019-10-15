TrueUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.19 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $188.19 million and approximately $207.28 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Zebpay, Kuna and WazirX. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01045649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 187,860,784 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kyber Network, Koinex, IDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Binance, WazirX, Bitso, Upbit, HBUS, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kuna and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

