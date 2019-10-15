Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,847,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,120% from the previous session’s volume of 315,288 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41.

Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Trinity Merger by 1,837.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Merger by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,181,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 113,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Merger by 172.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 212,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 134,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

