Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,372 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of UMB Financial worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,257 shares of company stock worth $276,615 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 252,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

