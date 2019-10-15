Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Nexstar Media Group worth $26,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,957,000 after purchasing an additional 84,786 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.32. The stock had a trading volume of 306,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.