Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 157,762 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 46.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 138,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $495,432.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.