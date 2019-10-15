Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Standard Motor Products makes up approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 125.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $3,704,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $952,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $66,456.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,815. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

