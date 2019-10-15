Trias 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $430,816.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Trias has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Trias token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $430,816.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00224894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.01075573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00030054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089319 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

