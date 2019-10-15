Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $144.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average of $139.69. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $153.46.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

