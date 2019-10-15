Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 212,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 85,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,201,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,143 shares of company stock valued at $43,950,409. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

