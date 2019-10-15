Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $805,000 in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 260.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,301,000 after acquiring an additional 959,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after acquiring an additional 569,097 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 420.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,452,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $165,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $150,313.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,223 shares of company stock worth $11,598,127 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $156.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,399. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.49. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

