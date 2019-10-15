Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,608,000 after buying an additional 152,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 8,842,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,608,753. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

