Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 236 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.03. 3,206,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,675. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

