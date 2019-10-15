Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Trading 1.8% Higher

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.30 and last traded at C$15.25, 27,717 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4,771% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.98.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.07.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

