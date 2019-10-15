Traid (TRAID) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Traid has a total market capitalization of $3,425.00 and $6.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Traid has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Traid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traid alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Traid

Traid (CRYPTO:TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 43,837,660 coins and its circulating supply is 20,897,660 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.