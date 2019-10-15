Traders Buy Large Volume of 2U Put Options (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,578 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,701% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

TWOU traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.48. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $80.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis bought 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $498,907.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Larson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $755,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,181.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 159,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,475,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 2U by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 884,527 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 2U by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in 2U by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,798,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in 2U by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,539,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 787,686 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

