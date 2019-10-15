Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,878 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 606% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $85.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

