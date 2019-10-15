Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells $428,400.00 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $428,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,673,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vivian Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $257,917.23.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.13, for a total value of $518,642.46.

On Friday, August 16th, Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $312,036.78.

On Friday, August 2nd, Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.64, for a total value of $562,574.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.00. 1,717,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,856. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Citigroup lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.34.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

