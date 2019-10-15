Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.13. 1,098,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,557. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$486.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 20,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.63 per share, with a total value of C$292,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,484,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,379,457.30. Also, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 3,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,026,800. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,080 shares of company stock worth $517,169.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

