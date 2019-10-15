Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,753 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.9% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,042 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.95. 557,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,375. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average is $203.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,570. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

