Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth $100,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,669,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,509,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $70.39.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

