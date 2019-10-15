Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 8,293 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12,195.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after buying an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after buying an additional 921,307 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.58.

GD stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,557. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $196.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.14 and its 200-day moving average is $178.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

