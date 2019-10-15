Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Pension Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. 110,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $90.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

