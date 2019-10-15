Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.77. 441,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.76. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $221.31.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.9601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

