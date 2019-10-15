Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.27 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

BDX traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.28. 904,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,611. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.77 and a 200 day moving average of $246.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

