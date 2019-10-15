Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.43 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. 5,902,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,925. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.