Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Update

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $569,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,905 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,032.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 341,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 311,601 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 6,531.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 304,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 82.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

TTC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 263,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,371. Toro has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toro will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

