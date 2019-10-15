TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Boosted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3,058.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after buying an additional 1,917,501 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 249,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,250. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.