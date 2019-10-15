TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3,058.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after buying an additional 1,917,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,250. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.