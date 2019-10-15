Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tilray has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $92,004,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tilray by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $7,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $3,484,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

