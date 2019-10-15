Thrive Token Hits Market Capitalization of $584,329.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $584,329.00 and $16,555.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00043474 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.91 or 0.06046508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001139 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

