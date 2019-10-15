Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 69,969 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,969 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 95,039 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Store Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Store Capital by 28.2% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 907,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,500. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

