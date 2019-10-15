Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 5,681 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. US Foods comprises approximately 1.5% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of US Foods by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

USFD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

