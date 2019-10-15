Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for 1.9% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,316,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,947,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,248 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,166,000 after purchasing an additional 588,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,963,000 after purchasing an additional 421,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iqvia stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.56. 927,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $147.86.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,627,251 shares of company stock valued at $412,103,046. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

