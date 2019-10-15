Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 111.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after buying an additional 318,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,833,000 after buying an additional 263,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,429,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.73. The stock had a trading volume of 683,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,572. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $280.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $295.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $265.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.