Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 42.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 13.6% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMTD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. 5,693,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,805. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

