Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. FLIR Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after buying an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 251,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,903,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 252,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 244,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.16. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

