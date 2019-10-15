Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 84.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SERV stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. 286,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,402. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

