ThoreNext (THX) Hits Market Capitalization of $159.99 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $159.99 million and $151,635.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for $7.39 or 0.00089982 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00226964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.01087396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

