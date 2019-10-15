Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $43,764.00 and $49,726.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00669099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012570 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

