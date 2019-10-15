Thingschain One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,823.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Thingschain has a market cap of $51,089.00 and $21,823.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00036137 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091856 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00115841 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,196.97 or 1.00056335 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000667 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.