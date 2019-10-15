THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $0.0949 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. THETA has a total market cap of $82.62 million and $1.71 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinbit, OKEx and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00043474 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.91 or 0.06046508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, DDEX, WazirX, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Upbit, Coinbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

