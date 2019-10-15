Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $702,244.00 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $702,244.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007721 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

