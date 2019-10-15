TheStreet Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to C+

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HEP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

HEP opened at $21.95 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 67,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

