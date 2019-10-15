TheStreet Downgrades Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to C+

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Carnival to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $42.04 on Friday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Carnival by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Carnival by 6.3% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

