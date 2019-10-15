Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lifted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,564,000 after purchasing an additional 788,686 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,683,000 after purchasing an additional 694,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,561,000 after purchasing an additional 598,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

NYSE TMO opened at $284.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

