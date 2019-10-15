The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Trading 5.3% Higher

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.70, 636,220 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 753,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $439.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $334,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $115,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,234,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,682.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,485 shares of company stock valued at $567,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 837,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 183,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 14,734.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 736,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

