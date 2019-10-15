The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

The GEO Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. The GEO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 98.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 8,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Evans sold 3,468 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $60,516.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,131 shares of company stock valued at $227,888. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

