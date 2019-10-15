Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.03 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00011097 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $601.02 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003871 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tezos Coin Trading

